Chief Of Army Staff Expresses Grief Over Noor Hassan's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Chief of Army Staff expresses grief over Noor Hassan's demise

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Noor Hassan, the victim of obesity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Noor Hassan, the victim of obesity.

Noor was earlier airlifted to Lahore for treatment at a private hospital.

"Will of Allah is to be done while one can only make an effort. May Allah bless the departed soul. Aamen", the COAS was quoted as saying by Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on his official twitter handle.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

