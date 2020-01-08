Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC orders, geo-strategical, extra-ordinary situation on Kashmir, LoC: Farogh Naseem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that Lower and Upper House had endorsed the extension bill, in service to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on basis of supreme court's order.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa had handled the geo-strategical situation with success besides tackling the situation in Kashmir and Line of Control, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program. The Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, did not express any reservation on extension bill, he observed.

Lauding the role and professional commitment of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the minister said that the COAS was fully capable and deserve the extension in service for three years. The Parliament and leadership of incumbent government had endorsed the capabilities and professional commitment of COAS on many occasions.

In reply to a question, he said, "Specifically, the extension bill was not drafted just for General Bajwa." Giving reference of extension to services of General (Retd) Kiyani, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party had provided the facility of extension to Ex-General Kiyani, during its period of tenure.

Commenting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said it was an independent institution and amendment process for NAB, would not be made for benefiting any political party member.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz, he said the Cabinet did not agree on granting permission to her to go abroad. If she gets permission then the government would file appeal before the court.