UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff Extension Given On Basis Of SC Orders, Geo-strategical, Extra-ordinary Situation On Kashmir, LoC: Farogh Naseem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:28 PM

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC orders, geo-strategical, extra-ordinary situation on Kashmir, LoC: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that Lower and Upper House had endorsed the extension bill, in service to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on basis of supreme court's order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that Lower and Upper House had endorsed the extension bill, in service to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on basis of supreme court's order.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa had handled the geo-strategical situation with success besides tackling the situation in Kashmir and Line of Control, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program. The Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, did not express any reservation on extension bill, he observed.

Lauding the role and professional commitment of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the minister said that the COAS was fully capable and deserve the extension in service for three years. The Parliament and leadership of incumbent government had endorsed the capabilities and professional commitment of COAS on many occasions.

In reply to a question, he said, "Specifically, the extension bill was not drafted just for General Bajwa." Giving reference of extension to services of General (Retd) Kiyani, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party had provided the facility of extension to Ex-General Kiyani, during its period of tenure.

Commenting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said it was an independent institution and amendment process for NAB, would not be made for benefiting any political party member.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz, he said the Cabinet did not agree on granting permission to her to go abroad. If she gets permission then the government would file appeal before the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army National Accountability Bureau Parliament General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

2 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

7 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

7 minutes ago

NAB Rawalpindi filed 30 references, recovered Rs 6 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.