Chief Of Army Staff Extension Need Of Hour: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Chief of Army Staff extension need of hour: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said that the bill pertaining to the tenure of services chiefs were approved unanimously by the standing committees and would be presented in National Assembly on Monday for approval after due democratic process.

Talking to newsmen here in PTI Public Secretariat here, the Minister that mainstream political parties have extended support for legislation on extension in service of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) solely for the national cause and without any political consideration.

He said Pakistan was facing many challenges in the wake of Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process and India's war hysteria, unprovoked firing on LOC and in such circumstances, the extension in the service tenure of the COAS was need of the hour which would leave a positive impact on country's security.

Sarwar expressed his concern over tense situation resulting after killing of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike on Friday and advised both the countries to exercise restrain over the situation.

While responding to a query, Sarwar said that the powers of NAB have been curtailed keeping in view frequent complaints of the bureaucracy and the business community. There were the Federal board of Revenue and other institutions as well as courts, he added.

