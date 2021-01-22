UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Felicitates Int'l Mountaineers Scaling K-2 In Winter

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Chief of Army Staff felicitates int'l mountaineers scaling K-2 in Winter

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday congratulated the climbers for their great achievement by scaling K-2 in winter for the first time and making history in the field of mountaineering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday congratulated the climbers for their great achievement by scaling K-2 in winter for the first time and making history in the field of mountaineering.

A group of mountaineers part of International Winter K-2 Expedition visited GHQ and met the Army Chief, said a brief Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The delegation shared their experiences during the momentous expedition and thanked Pakistan and its people for their warm hospitality.

The delegation also expressed their gratitude for facilitating the expedition to achieve this record.

