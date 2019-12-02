UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Flies In F-16 Manoeuvring Combat Action Simulation Mission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:25 PM

Chief of Army Staff flies in F-16 manoeuvring combat action simulation mission

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Mushaf here and flew in an F-16 aircraft that participated in manoeuvring for a combat action simulation mission

The COAS was taken to one of the squadrons where he was flown in one of the F-16s, while Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan flew in another and the both aircraft proceeded to manoeuvre for a combat action simulation mission, an Inter-Services Public Relations press release said.

The COAS was taken to one of the squadrons where he was flown in one of the F-16s, while Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan flew in another and the both aircraft proceeded to manoeuvre for a combat action simulation mission, an Inter-Services Public Relations press release said.

After the mission, the COAS interacted with the fighter pilots of the squadron, and lauded the professionalism and dedication of the PAF, thanking the Force for unmatched services to the nation.

He also thanked the Chief of Air Staff for his visionary leadership, acknowledging that inter-service harmony and synergy were vital for operational success.

The Air Chief thanked the COAS for his visit. They underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.

Upon arrival at the airbase, the COAS was received by the Air Chief, who had also commanded Mushaf Base, a tradition shared by many illustrious Names of the PAF.

The base and its squadrons hold claim to some of the most valiant actions in the history of air warfare and is a proud repository of capability, skills and traditions.

