Chief Of Army Staff General Bajwa Visits Peshawar Corps Headquarters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar Corps Headquarters

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also briefed on security situation, progress on development works & socio economic uplift in the Tribal districts.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and expressed satisfaction on improved security situation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General said here on Thursday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on prevailing security situation, progress on development works & socio economic uplift in Tribal Districts.

ISPR tweeted: “ #COAS visited Corps Headquarters #Peshawar today. Briefed on prevailing security situation, progress on development works & socio economic uplift in Tribal Districts. Expressing satisfaction on improved security situation... (1/2),”.

Pakistan Army is alert to meet all the challenges coming to threat the country and nation.

