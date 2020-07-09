Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar Corps Headquarters

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and expressed satisfaction on improved security situation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General said here on Thursday.

Pakistan Army is alert to meet all the challenges coming to threat the country and nation.