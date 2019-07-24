UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Holds Meeting With US Military Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:37 PM

Chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa holds meeting with US military officials

Chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also held meetings with Acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Joseph F. Dunford, Joint Chief of Staff Gen Mark Milley and US Senator Lindsay Graham

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also held meetings with Acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Joseph F.

Dunford, Joint Chief of Staff Gen Mark Milley and US Senator Lindsay Graham.He was also part of the delegation that accompanied the prime minister on his visit to the White House.Regional security situation and bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan and US dominated the discussions between Gen Bajwa and US military leadership."US leadership acknowledged contributions of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and [its] role towards the Afghan peace process," ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ghafoor shared on his official Twitter account.The ongoing Afghan peace process remained a major point of discussion during Gen Bajwa's meeting with US Secretary of State Pompeo.

The two also talked about the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values," the army chief was quoted as saying by DG ISPR.In a meeting with US Senator Lindsay Graham and retired US Gen Jack Keane, the army chief said that healthy relations between both countries were important for regional stability.

"Bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying.He briefed Graham and Keane on the improved security situation of Pakistan and also highlighted the "resulting opportunities" for foreign investors.

Gen Bajwa also paid homage to US national heroes at the Arlington National Cemetery, where a special ceremony was held during which the national anthems of both countries were played.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chief Of Army Staff Prime Minister Army Twitter ISPR White House Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Spencer Arlington

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

29 seconds ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran takes local bus to airport, pictures go v ..

30 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold exams ..

16 minutes ago

Fake cold drink claims 3 lives in wedding ceremony

1 minute ago

China's busiest port sees 5.5 pct cargo throughput ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.