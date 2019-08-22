UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the security matters and the situationpervading the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a PM Office statementsaid.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu

Recent Stories

Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud h ..

3 minutes ago

Women University Multan needs more land for expans ..

1 minute ago

Inspection of security measures for Muharram

3 minutes ago

TVET sector of Pakistan is crucial to its social a ..

3 minutes ago

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

18 minutes ago

TCF, Mishal inks MOU to create awareness on OOSC

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.