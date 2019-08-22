Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office on Thursday

During the meeting, they discussed the security matters and the situationpervading the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a PM Office statementsaid.