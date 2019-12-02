UrduPoint.com
Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Khan, father of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

"May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace at Heaven, Ameen.

Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued," Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet quoting the COAS as saying.

