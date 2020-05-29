UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Reiterates Pakistan's Unflinching Commitment To Global Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:18 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards the global peace under the United Nations Charter remained unflinching

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards the global peace under the United Nations Charter remained unflinching.

"Pakistan commemorates 'Spirit of Sacrifice' of our valiant peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging and restive regions of the world," the Army Chief said in his message in connection with the International Day of UN Peacekeepers,.

The Day was observed to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel's invaluable contribution in maintaining the peace across the world.

The theme for this year's Day is "Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace".

UN Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres, in his message, said,"As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, we must do more to achieve women's equal representation in all areas of peace and security.

"Together let us continue to wage peace, defeat the pandemic and build a better future," he added.

