Chief of Army Staff inaugurates modern EW, GSR testing labs at NTRC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday inaugurated state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories at National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur

The COAS visited the NRTC, Haripur and lauded the role and unrelenting efforts, made by NRTC during the last three years. He assured his full support to NRTC in its innovative initiatives, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The NRTC had indigenously developed EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

NRTC, is a World-Class Information Computer Technology (ICT) and electronicequipment manufacturer and solution providers, both in public and private sectors.