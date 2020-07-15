Chief of Army Staff interacts with teenage cancer patient Ali Raza; lauds his passion

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with 15 year old child, Ali Raza, fighting cancer for the last one year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with 15 year old child, Ali Raza, fighting cancer for the last one year.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Ali expressed his desire to meet the COAS and join Pakistan Army.

He added that the interaction was arranged at Corps Headquarters Karachi via video link.

The COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his well-being and prayed for his recovery.