Chief Of Army Staff Pays Homage To Quaid-e-Azam

2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:34 PM

Chief of Army Staff pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum to pay tribute to the founder of the nation on the occasion of his 144th birthday anniversary

KARACHI: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum to pay tribute to the founder of the nation on the occasion of his 144th birthday anniversary.The army chief visited Jinnah's mausoleum where he paid tribute to the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam for a separate homeland for Muslims."Quaid's vision about creation of Pakistan based on the Two Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today.

We can't thank him enough for having got us Pakistan.

Even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.It is to mention here that the nation celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday with traditional zeal and respect, and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

