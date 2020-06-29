UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Pays Tributes To Security Guards Of PSX For Foiling Terrorist Attack: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Chief of Army Staff pays tributes to security guards of PSX for foiling terrorist attack: DG ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday paid tributes to security guards of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for foiling a major terrorist incident and sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking the terrorists entry to PSX

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday paid tributes to security guards of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) for foiling a major terrorist incident and sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking the terrorists entry to psx.

Appreciating Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for their operational readiness, COAS lauded prompt, effective and integrated response of Pakistan Rangers and Sindh police, eliminating terrorists in shortest possible time, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoting the COAS in a tweet.

"With the support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing the hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs", COAS said.

