UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff Pledges Rs50 M Out Of Army's Welfare Fund For PHF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:29 PM

Chief of Army Staff pledges Rs50 m out of army's welfare fund for PHF

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The COAS pledged Rs50 million out of army's welfare fund for PHF, said an Inter Services Public Relations pres release.

The PHF president briefed the COAS on steps being taken to regain the standard of hockey across the country.

The COAS said army had always supported sports and especially hockey.

He said the government was keen to revive hockey and this opportunity should be used to maximum.

The PHF president thanked the COAS for continued support to hockey and pledged enhanced efforts towards improvement of standards.

Pakistan Army had already made two Astroturf Stadiums available to PHF in Rawalpindi and Okara, the press release said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Sports General Qamar Javed Bajwa Okara Rawalpindi Government Million

Recent Stories

Faisal urges people to continue following COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces development, upgradation ..

1 minute ago

Two buildings under NAB investigation

1 minute ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme to create 1mln jobs : Usman ..

1 minute ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Belarus Should Not Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.