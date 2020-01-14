UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Shows Sorrow Over Life Loss Due To Heavy Snow Fall

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:05 PM

Chief of Army Staff shows sorrow over life loss due to heavy snow fall

Chief of Army Staff(COAS),General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on loss of precious lives due to snow slide in AJ&K and Balochistan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Chief of Army Staff(COAS),General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on loss of precious lives due to snow slide in AJ&K and Balochistan.He not only conveys condolences to the bereaved families but also directed troops for continued assistance to civil administration for rescue and relief operation.

Army helicopters undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat.

Pakistan Army Urban Search & Rescue teams evacuating stranded population, Doctors & paramedics, Tents, blankets, Rations and Medicine being provided to the affected families.

