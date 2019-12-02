UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff Takes Part In PAF's Excercise

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:41 PM

Chief of Army Staff takes part in PAF's excercise

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited PAF Base Mushaf.COAS was received by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who has also commanded Mushaf Base, a tradition shared by many illustrious names of PAF

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited PAF Base Mushaf.COAS was received by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who has also commanded Mushaf Base, a tradition shared by many illustrious Names of PAF.

The base and its squadrons hold claim to some of the most valiant actions in the history of air warfare and is a proud repository of capability, skills and traditions. COAS was taken to one of the squadrons where COAS was flown in an F-16.

The Chief of Air Staff flew in another F-16 and both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission.

After the mission, COAS interacted with the fighter pilots of the squadron.

He lauded the professionalism and dedication of the PAF and thanked PAF for its unmatched services to the nation. He thanked the Chief of Air Staff for his visionary leadership, acknowledging that inter service harmony and synergy are vital for operational success.Chief of Air Staff thanked COAS for his visit .

Both underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.

Related Topics

Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

46 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

Traders vow to protest against increase in trade l ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.