Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

Vanessa O'Brien met with the COAS here, said Inter Services Public Relations director general in a tweet.

He said; "She is the only woman ever to climb to the world's highest point of Mount Everest and dive to the world's deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pakistan's flag."