UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff Thanks Mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien For Promoting Pakistan As A Goodwill Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

Vanessa O'Brien met with the COAS here, said Inter Services Public Relations director general in a tweet.

He said; "She is the only woman ever to climb to the world's highest point of Mount Everest and dive to the world's deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pakistan's flag."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Women

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

45 minutes ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

1 hour ago

Sixteen-year-old El Salvador tennis player handed ..

59 minutes ago

Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place aft ..

59 minutes ago

Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-N ..

1 hour ago

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misle ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.