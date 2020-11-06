- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassad ..
Chief Of Army Staff Thanks Mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien For Promoting Pakistan As A Goodwill Ambassador
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:00 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.
Vanessa O'Brien met with the COAS here, said Inter Services Public Relations director general in a tweet.
He said; "She is the only woman ever to climb to the world's highest point of Mount Everest and dive to the world's deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pakistan's flag."