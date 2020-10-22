UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Visits Chamb Sector; Emphasizes Troops To Support Local Population

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:11 AM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along the line of control (LoC) and emphasized upon troops to extend all out support to the local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along the line of control (LoC) and emphasized upon troops to extend all out support to the local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs).

The COAS was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian CFVs deliberately targeting local residents living near the LoC, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness.

"Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion," he remarked.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the COAS on the LoC.

