Chief Of Army Staff Visits Defence Production Factories At Wah, Taxila

Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:12 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

At POF, the COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory. The project was completed in eight months.

This new plant is equipped with latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce the production cost.

The COAS also visited POF display centre where new defence products were showcased.

The COAS appreciated the achievements of Research and Development Department of POF.

The COAS stressed upon the management of POF to adopt proactive approach for entering into joint ventures with foreign countries as well as private sector and bringing diversification to its product range.

At HIT, the COAS was shown defence manufacturing facilities including upgradation of various tanks.

The COAS appreciated efforts and contributions of POF and HIT in manufacturing defence and security equipment at par with international standards, making defence capability robust and self reliant saving national exchequer.

