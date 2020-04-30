UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Visits Forward Troops Along LOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:55 AM

Chief of Army Staff visits forward troops along LOC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited forward troops along the Line of Control (LOC).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited forward troops along the Line of Control (LOC).

The COAS was briefed about latest situation, Indian troops' frequent Cease Fire Violations (CAVs) deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LOC and Pakistan Army's response, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

The COAS emphasized that blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civil population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was unacceptable.

Indian provocations were a threat to regional peace and stability, the COAS said.

"Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs," the COAS reiterated.

The COAS also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID protocols and proactive assistance to government of AJK in fighting Corona. "Army will continue to support National effort against pandemic," the COAS concluded.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC.

