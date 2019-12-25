UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here Wednesday visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary, ISPR press release said

On the occasion, the COAS remarked "Quaid's vision about creation of Pakistan based on two nation theory is even more acknowledged reality today".

"We can't thank him enough for having got us Pakistan".

"His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline", COAS said.

