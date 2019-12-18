UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff Visits SSG Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Chief of Army Staff visits SSG Headquarters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of Special Service Group (SSG), Inter-Service Public Relation Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of Special Service Group (SSG), Inter-Service Public Relation Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Wednesday.

During the visit, the COAS said: "We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pakistan. We shall never let it go away at any cost.""SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant officers & soldiers since creation of Pakistan," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Excise deptt seeks police help to recover tax from ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar for creating awareness on harassment law

2 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast in the city and other pa ..

2 minutes ago

Kallis joins South African coaching staff

2 minutes ago

Judicial remand of two accused extended till Jan 9 ..

8 minutes ago

100-year celebrations of Govt Emerson College open ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.