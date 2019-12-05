UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Visits Strike Corps During Its Winter Collective Training Near Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:51 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited strike corps during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur and witnessed training exercise for conduct of trans-frontier offensive operations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited strike corps during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur and witnessed training exercise for conduct of trans-frontier offensive operations.

Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) also participated in exercise, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The COAS appreciated high standards of training displayed by all participants including the PAF.

He especially hailed participation and display of high standard of training by the RSLF contingent.

"Strike Corps of Pakistan Army have decisive role during the war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential. Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan," the COAS said.

Senior Corps Commanders, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Commander Army Air Defence Command, Senior officers of Pakistan Air Force and Deputy Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF)Major General Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Moqrin were also present on the occasion.

