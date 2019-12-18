Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government with the help of political parties would resolve the matter of legislation regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for education , Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ), government with the help of political parties would resolve the matter of legislation regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The government was in contact with the opposition parties in that regard, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

"We need to have majority in the Senate to get approval of legislation bill being formulated by the incumbent government for Army chief's extension," the minister stated.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making stringent efforts to remove misunderstandings among the Arab countries, and unite the Muslim ummah.