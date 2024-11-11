Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly global and regional security environment

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart met with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment.

General Syed Asim Munir emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defense and security, recognizing the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace.

Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honor Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honor to him.