Chief Of Australian Army Lauds Pakistan’s Efforts In Countering Terrorism
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly global and regional security environment
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart met with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday.
During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment.
General Syed Asim Munir emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defense and security, recognizing the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace.
Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honor Pakistan’s martyrs.
He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honor to him.
Recent Stories
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
88 POs nabbed last week6 minutes ago
-
AWT Gohar Campus Mansehra organizes introductory session for healthcare services6 minutes ago
-
Role of Parliament vital to tackle challenges: Gilani6 minutes ago
-
Relief commissioner chairs meeting on disaster management15 minutes ago
-
Exhibition ‘The Magic of Pastels’ opens at PNCA15 minutes ago
-
Kissan conventions being held to improve wheat acreage, yield16 minutes ago
-
Syed Asghar Shah's annual Urs celebrations commenced16 minutes ago
-
Australian Army Chief calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir16 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested25 minutes ago
-
Three kilns sealed25 minutes ago
-
AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism26 minutes ago
-
'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech compani ..26 minutes ago