Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meeting, various matters of maritime security, stability and mutual interest including bilateral collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan's commitment in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

He thanked the visiting dignitary for the hospitality afforded to Pakistan Navy Ship NASR on its recent goodwill visit to Mombasa.

Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

Earlier upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.