Open Menu

Chief Of Defence Forces Malaysia Calls On CJCSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM

Chief of Defence Forces Malaysia calls on CJCSC

General Tan Sri Hj Mohd Nizam bin Hj Jaffar, Chief of Defence Forces Malaysia, while on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) General Tan Sri Hj Mohd Nizam bin Hj Jaffar, Chief of Defence Forces Malaysia, while on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Both sides held comprehensive discussions on the evolving global and regional security environment and underscored the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in defence and security domains, said an ISPR news release.

Both military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the military-to-military relationship in the light of evolving regional security dynamics.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the professional standards of the Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Recent Stories

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

14 minutes ago
 HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

14 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

14 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

14 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

6 minutes ago
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initi ..

Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative

6 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminati ..

Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists ..

6 minutes ago
 RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportu ..

RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka

6 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

2 hours ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspa ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan