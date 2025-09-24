Chief Of Defence Forces Malaysia Calls On CJCSC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) General Tan Sri Hj Mohd Nizam bin Hj Jaffar, Chief of Defence Forces Malaysia, while on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
Both sides held comprehensive discussions on the evolving global and regional security environment and underscored the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in defence and security domains, said an ISPR news release.
Both military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the military-to-military relationship in the light of evolving regional security dynamics.
The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the professional standards of the Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.
