Chief Of Defence Staff, Maldives Calls On General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.
The meeting underscored the need to strengthen defense ties, with both sides reaffirming commitment to broaden & expand existing collaboration, including military engagements and joint initiatives said an ISPR news release.
Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.
