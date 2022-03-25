Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

The Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces General YasarGuler called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022) The Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces General YasarGuler called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Turkish General was received by Naval Chief.

During the one-on-one meeting between the dignitaries, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. The Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

The recent visit of Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries.