Open Menu

Chief Of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Visits LRH, Inquires After Health Of Bajaur Blast Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman visits LRH, inquires after health of Bajaur blast victims

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and enquired after the health of Bajaur blast injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and enquired after the health of Bajaur blast injured.

He prayed for early recovery of injured and extended cooperation to families of blast victims. He said we would not discourage and budge from resolve by these acts of cowardice.

JUI Chief said that our party would not be deterred by these acts that are meant to disrupt peace and serenity in the country. He said we praised the composure of party workers who remained calm despite facing the tragedy.

He said that JUI is a peaceful party that would abide by the norms of humanity in times of distress adding party workers would be helped and provided needed assistance.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Reading From

Recent Stories

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower ed ..

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower education system in GB

2 minutes ago
 UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Sa ..

UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia 'At This Stage' - S ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political c ..

Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political cost': Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 minutes ago
 Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams ..

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams Buneri passes away

9 minutes ago
 Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pa ..

Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pakistan an attractive destinati ..

9 minutes ago
 PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into ..

PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack, anti-terror effor ..

9 minutes ago
US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Coo ..

US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Cools Amid Federal Rate Hikes - L ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Securit ..

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India ..

Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Co ..

9 minutes ago
 Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

16 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

16 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan