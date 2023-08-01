Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman visits LRH, inquires after health of Bajaur blast victims

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and enquired after the health of Bajaur blast injured

He prayed for early recovery of injured and extended cooperation to families of blast victims. He said we would not discourage and budge from resolve by these acts of cowardice.

JUI Chief said that our party would not be deterred by these acts that are meant to disrupt peace and serenity in the country. He said we praised the composure of party workers who remained calm despite facing the tragedy.

He said that JUI is a peaceful party that would abide by the norms of humanity in times of distress adding party workers would be helped and provided needed assistance.