Chief Of JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Will Meet Leader Of MWM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Chief of JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will meet leader of MWM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Jamat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman along with a delegation will call on Leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi at Wahdat House, MWM Provincial Office here on Thursday.

Naeem-ur-Rehman, Muslim Pervez, Burjis Ahmed will also be present at the meeting, said a spokesperson of the MWM.

They will discuss the problems which are being faced by the people in Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.

