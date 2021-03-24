Chief of JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will meet leader of MWM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Jamat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman along with a delegation will call on Leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi at Wahdat House, MWM Provincial Office here on Thursday.

Naeem-ur-Rehman, Muslim Pervez, Burjis Ahmed will also be present at the meeting, said a spokesperson of the MWM.

They will discuss the problems which are being faced by the people in Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.