Chief of Joint Staff Argentina Armed Forces calls on CAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Joint Staff Argentina Armed Forces Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo, on Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The Argentinian Chief of Joint Staff appreciated sound professionalism of PAF personnel and also acknowledged the achievements made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing bilateral cooperation between the two Air Forces. Both the dignitaries agreed to further revitalize defence ties including training and indigenous production.

Various matters of professional interest and regional security also came under discussion during the meeting.