UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Logistic Staff Iraqi Ministry Of Defence Calls On COAS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:59 PM

Chief of Logistic Staff Iraqi Ministry of Defence calls on COAS

Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Muhammad Salim Al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence (Administration) and Chief of Logistic Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Muhammad Salim Al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence (Administration) and Chief of Logistic Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of professional interest and regional security were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq and would be honoured to provide any assistance in development or security related fields, the COAS said.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Iraq General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Freak Guptill dismissal sparks New Zealand World C ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 419 billion budget for ..

1 minute ago

PFA seals two fake drink making factories

1 minute ago

Faisal Vawda pledges to purge country of corrupt e ..

1 minute ago

Cultural show featuring Pak-China artists performa ..

4 minutes ago

Qasim Naveed Qamar vows to provide jobs to all spe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.