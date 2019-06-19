Chief of Logistic Staff Iraqi Ministry of Defence calls on COAS

Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Muhammad Salim Al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence (Administration) and Chief of Logistic Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Muhammad Salim Al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence (Administration) and Chief of Logistic Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa , Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of professional interest and regional security were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq and would be honoured to provide any assistance in development or security related fields, the COAS said.