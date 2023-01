Chief of Musa Khel joins PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief of Musa Khel, Sardar Muhammad Hanif Khan called on President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House here on Thursday.

They discussed the political situation of Balochistan, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Chief of Musa Khel Sardar Muhammad Hanif Khan announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting with Asif Zardari.

Asif Zardari welcomed Chief of Musa Khel Sardar Muhammad Hanif Khan for joining Pakistan Peoples Party.