Chief Of Naval Staff Bangladesh Calls On CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here at Joint Staff Headquarters.
The discussion centered on evolving regional environments, and mutual strategic interests, including maritime collaboration and explored ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Both military leaders underscored the importance of collaboration in promoting peace and stability, said an ISPR news release.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.
