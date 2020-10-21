UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Naval Staff Calls On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Chief of Naval Staff calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed professional matters of Pakistan Navy during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming office and said that Pakistan Navy had the best professional skills and the world appreciated the performance of Navy in protecting maritime borders. He said the services of Pakistan Navy in the field of education and health were also commendable.

The Governor said Pakistan Navy had provided selfless assistance to the people during natural calamities. He said Pakistan Navy was capable of repelling the enemy, adding that Pakistan Navy had rendered immense services for the defense of the country. He said the whole nation was proud of the bravery and courage of the Pakistan Navy.

The Governor Punjab said the Pakistan Navy had a key role to play in the defence of country's maritime borders. He said Pakistan Navy was playing an important role in protecting the country's economic interests by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC. He hoped Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi would successfully overcome the maritime challenges being faced by the country.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said enemies should not be in any kind of misunderstanding, adding that those who conspired to harm Pakistan would never succeed.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, 220 million people are standing by the side of their armed forces and our armed forces are fulfilling their professional responsibilities with utmost success, and goodwill," he added.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, speaking on the occasion, said the soldiers of Pakistan Army were protecting the borders, beaches, plains and mountains of the beloved homeland through faith, force, and abilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Pakistan Navy Governor Education Punjab CPEC Gwadar Best Million

Recent Stories

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

1 hour ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

1 hour ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

1 hour ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

2 hours ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

2 hours ago

Newly deputed District Education Officer elementar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.