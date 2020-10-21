Chief of Naval Staff calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed professional matters of Pakistan Navy during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming office and said that Pakistan Navy had the best professional skills and the world appreciated the performance of Navy in protecting maritime borders. He said the services of Pakistan Navy in the field of education and health were also commendable.

The Governor said Pakistan Navy had provided selfless assistance to the people during natural calamities. He said Pakistan Navy was capable of repelling the enemy, adding that Pakistan Navy had rendered immense services for the defense of the country. He said the whole nation was proud of the bravery and courage of the Pakistan Navy.

The Governor Punjab said the Pakistan Navy had a key role to play in the defence of country's maritime borders. He said Pakistan Navy was playing an important role in protecting the country's economic interests by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC. He hoped Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi would successfully overcome the maritime challenges being faced by the country.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said enemies should not be in any kind of misunderstanding, adding that those who conspired to harm Pakistan would never succeed.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, 220 million people are standing by the side of their armed forces and our armed forces are fulfilling their professional responsibilities with utmost success, and goodwill," he added.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, speaking on the occasion, said the soldiers of Pakistan Army were protecting the borders, beaches, plains and mountains of the beloved homeland through faith, force, and abilities.