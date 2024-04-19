Open Menu

Chief Of Naval Staff Calls On President Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Chief of Naval Staff calls on President Zardari

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf Friday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf Friday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President.

The Naval Chief briefed the president about the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Navy had the capability to defend the national sea frontiers.

The president commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy in protecting the maritime interests of the country.

