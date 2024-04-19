Chief Of Naval Staff Calls On President Zardari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf Friday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf Friday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President.
The Naval Chief briefed the president about the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.
He highlighted that the Pakistan Navy had the capability to defend the national sea frontiers.
The president commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy in protecting the maritime interests of the country.
Recent Stories
Speakers stress burn prevention measures
SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security
Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjee ..
Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22
Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outline ..
Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons
Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 24
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers stress burn prevention measures2 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security2 minutes ago
-
Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjeel2 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free2 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 227 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outlines plan for healthcar ..7 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 249 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb College building7 minutes ago
-
Dera is set to witness by-elections for NA-44 on April 217 minutes ago