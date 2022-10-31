Chief of Naval Staff calls on Prime Minister

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Professional matters of Pakistan Navy were discussed in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Press Wing here said.