- Home
- Pakistan
- Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defence Force Maldives discuss bilateral collaboration, regional secu ..
Chief Of Naval Staff, Chief Of Defence Force Maldives Discuss Bilateral Collaboration, Regional Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Defence Force Maldives, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaboration and regional security.
The visiting dignitary will also participate in AMAN Dialogue, being conducted alongside the multinational maritime exercise AMAN-25, said a news release of Director General Public Relations (NAVY).
During the meeting at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad Major General Ibrahim Hilmy appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment to promote collaborative maritime security in the region.
Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and expand the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.
The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his gratitude for participation of the Chief of Defence Force Maldives in AMAN Dialogue.
He emphasized that the Dialogue will serve as a valuable platform for fostering comprehensive discussions on maritime security challenges and opportunities.
The visit of the Chief of Defence Force Maldives is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Türkiye discuss IT, 5G, AI collaboration8 minutes ago
-
Meeting finalizes strategy to effectively implement spring plantation drive8 minutes ago
-
Romina seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans8 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defence Force Maldives discuss bilateral collaboration, regional secu ..8 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to honor Kashmiri martyrs18 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan invites British businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 293 professional beggars28 minutes ago
-
ARI calls for nationwide districts level smoking cessation services28 minutes ago
-
Efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities28 minutes ago
-
12 held over electricity theft38 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested, 13.5-kg hashish recovered48 minutes ago