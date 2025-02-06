Open Menu

Chief Of Naval Staff, Chief Of Defence Force Maldives Discuss Bilateral Collaboration, Regional Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defence Force Maldives discuss bilateral collaboration, regional security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Defence Force Maldives, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaboration and regional security.

The visiting dignitary will also participate in AMAN Dialogue, being conducted alongside the multinational maritime exercise AMAN-25, said a news release of Director General Public Relations (NAVY).

During the meeting at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad Major General Ibrahim Hilmy appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment to promote collaborative maritime security in the region.

Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and expand the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his gratitude for participation of the Chief of Defence Force Maldives in AMAN Dialogue.

He emphasized that the Dialogue will serve as a valuable platform for fostering comprehensive discussions on maritime security challenges and opportunities.

The visit of the Chief of Defence Force Maldives is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

