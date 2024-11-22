Open Menu

Chief Of Naval Staff Visits IDEAS-2024, Meets Foreign Delegates

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Seminar “IDEAS-2024” at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Seminar “IDEAS-2024” at Karachi Expo Centre.

The Naval Chief held meetings with foreign military officials, defence industry representatives and exhibitors participating in the exhibition, ISPR press release stated.

The meetings discussed developments in naval defence technology, global defence trends and prospects for future cooperation.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf stressed the importance of international partnerships in strengthening regional security.

The Naval Chief’s visit to IDEAS 2024 is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to further enhance its defence capabilities and promote cooperation with global defence partners.

