Chief Of Royal Malaysian Navy Visits Naval Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany on Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at the Naval Headquarters.

Upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the Malaysian Navy chief was received by Admiral Niaizi and presented a guard of honour, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

Afterwards, the visiting dignitary laid a wreath at the martyrs monument and was introduced to the principal staff officers at the Naval Headquarters.

Later, the Chief of Malaysian Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Niazi at his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted the Pakistan Navy's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

The Chief of Malaysian Navy appreciated the Pakistan Navy's efforts and initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. He was also given a detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy's roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the recent visit of Chief of Malaysian Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

