Chief Of South African Navy Calls On Air Chief, Lauds PAF's Professionalism

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Chief of South African Navy Vice Admiral Mosuwa Samuel Hlongwane Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by it over the years, especially through indigenization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of South African Navy Vice Admiral Mosuwa Samuel Hlongwane Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by it over the years, especially through indigenization.

Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the PAF and South African Air Force, said a PAF media release.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion.

