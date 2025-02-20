Chief Of Staff Bahrain National Guard Calls On CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Lieutenant General Shaikh Abdulaziz Saud Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
During the meeting, both military leaders discussed the evolving regional environment and related security issues, said an ISPR news release.
Furthermore, they emphasized broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard calls on CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan steps into new era of digital education with state-of-the-art 'Data Centre': Chairman HEC12 minutes ago
-
Torrential rain and heavy snowfall break drought but paralyze life in Hazara Division12 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers arrested32 minutes ago
-
Two held over profiteering32 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in dog attack42 minutes ago
-
PESCO begins restoration of power feeders affected by rain: Spokesman52 minutes ago
-
Five died, seven injured in bus-trailer collision on Multan-Khanewal motorway52 minutes ago
-
DC urges tourists to exercise caution in Murree, Galyat amid snowfall, rain1 hour ago
-
Five dead, seven injured in bus-trailer collision on M-4 motorway1 hour ago
-
Rain causes power outages to various feeders of IESCO1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of actress Tamanna Begum observed1 hour ago