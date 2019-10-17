UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Staff Of Sultan’s Armed Forces Of Oman, Calls On Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Chief Of Staff Of Sultan’s Armed Forces Of Oman, Calls On Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi At Naval Headquarters

Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhanicalled on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019) Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhanicalled on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

Naval Chiefalso thankedLt General Ahmad bin HarithAl-Nabhani forparticipation of Royal Navy of Omanin Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in Pakistan. The Generalappreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitariesagreed on further enhancing military interaction in diverse fields of training and other areas of defence collaboration.

The visit of Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman shall greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Navy Oman Visit

Recent Stories

Govt launches “Kamyab Jawan Programme”

1 minute ago

WWF appreciates Royal Couple’s efforts to highli ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS Business School arranged orientation sessionf ..

10 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs400, traded at Rs87,000 per tol ..

5 minutes ago

German government cuts 2020 growth forecast, says ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Issues Reminder on Access-Restricted Areas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.