Chief Of Staff Oman's Armed Forces Meets Gen Bajwa, Discusses Matters Of Mutual Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Chief of Staff, Sultan's Armed Forces, Sultanate of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani on Tuesday visited General Headquarters here and called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of Staff, Sultan's Armed Forces, Sultanate of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani on Tuesday visited General Headquarters here and called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed, a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations said.

The visiting General lauded Pakistan Army's achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for ensuring regional peace and stability.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour. He laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

