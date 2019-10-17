UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Met Nigerian Military Leaders

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:16 PM

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan met Nigerian military leaders during his visit to Nigeria, press release of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stated here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan met Nigerian military leaders during his visit to Nigeria, press release of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stated here on Thursday.

On arrival at Nigerian Air Headquarters, he was received by Chief of Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force, Air Marshal SB Abubakar. He was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Nigerian Air Force.

Later Air Chief called on his counterpart in his office. During the meeting, the Air Chief of PAF said that the excellent mutual cooperation had always been a matter of pride for both the sides.

Nigerian Air Chief lauded the glorious history of PAF and acknowledged the endeavours made by PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Both the dignitaries discussed ways and means to further enhance and continue exemplary mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

Later in the day, the Air Chief met Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Bashir Salihi Magashi and Commander National Air Defence Corps Air Commodore BR Mamman. Various matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings.

