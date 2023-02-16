Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz Military to DG BOMETEC

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on behalf of the government of Pakistan conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Director General Bureau of Military Equipment Technical Cooperation (BOMETEC), People's Republic of China, General Fan Jianjun, during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on behalf of the government of Pakistan conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Director General Bureau of Military Equipment Technical Cooperation (BOMETEC), People's Republic of China, General Fan Jianjun, during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Thursday.

The award was conferred in recognition of his wholehearted efforts in enhancing bilateral military relations and the pivotal role played by General Fan in Pakistan Air Force (PAF)'s capability enhancement thus ensuring regional balance of power, a PAF news release said.

The visiting dignitary called on the Air Chief and discussed several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments during the meeting.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) shared broad contours of his vision and PAF's modernization drive to further augment current operational capability necessitated in contemporary warfare especially in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Space domains. He also briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects for PAF's Operational Construct in line with the emerging trends.

The Air Chief also highlighted that both the countries enjoy historic and unprecedented strategic partnership and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation and training domains between PAF and PLAAF.

CAS further said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-tested friendship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability". The Air Chief also lauded the cooperation offered by China as Pakistan's strategic partner in the realization of an independent technology-driven PAF and its innovative plans.

General�Fan Jianjun thanked the Air Chief and the Government of Pakistan on being awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and hoped that cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries will continue to expand in future.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. General�Fan appreciated the CAS efforts in steering PAF towards modernization and said that the vision of establishing National Aerospace Science and Technology Park was emulating. He also appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace. Both leaders vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields including emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the military industry.