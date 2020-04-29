UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Ex-Naval Chief Shareef

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former naval chief Admiral Muhammad Shareef

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former naval chief Admiral Muhammad Shareef.

The air chief expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

Mujahid Anwar also lauded the earnest contribution of the Admiral for the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The air chief said the deceased was an epitome of excellence and grace, who would remain a role model for the coming generations of officers and sailors.

