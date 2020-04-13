Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan expresses grief over tragic plane crash

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed grief over the tragic air crash of Army Aviation Mushshak trainer aircraft near Gujrat on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed grief over the tragic air crash of Army Aviation Mushshak trainer aircraft near Gujrat on Monday.

The Air Chief prayed for the eternal bliss of the martyred souls, who embraced Shahdat in the line of duty, a Pakistan Air Force press release said.

He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.